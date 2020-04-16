Search

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated: Apr 16, 2020, 09:15 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

A couple that works out together, stays together. And the lockdown may well be the excuse you are looking for

For a game of housie

Wondering what to do with changed social norms taking over our lives? You've had enough of Netflix and streaming apps? Here's a dose of entertainment that comes with a side of nostalgia. Get online and play a game of housie over a Zoom call. Tickets are shared as WhatsApp images for you to access. What's more, there are prizes too.

Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 75

Exercise together

A couple that works out together, stays together. And the lockdown may well be the excuse you are looking for. From Zumba to yoga and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), you can choose from a wide range of online classes. There are also partner classes that you can join in together and get your dose of endorphins for the day.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

