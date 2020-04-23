Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Paint your masterpiece together

If you are a couple who likes to challenge your creativity together instead of whiling time away on the next series binge, this one is for you. At this online painting workshop by Vibgyor Art Painting Classes, you learn new techniques like Madhubani art, thread painting, finger painting and coffee painting, and more through live and recorded sessions. You will also receive step-by-step guidance to create a piece and can work as per your convenience.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500

Dance like no one's watching

Here's a way to bond with your special someone and get some exercise done too. Shiamak Davar Institute for Performing Arts is conducting live sessions for beginners and those with some experience in dance so you can stay healthy while having a good time.

On April 24, 5 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

