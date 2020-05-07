Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Write your own verses

Have you always wanted to read poetry together? Or write a poem for your special someone? Poet Simar Singh is here to help you out as part of UnErase’s Spoken Word Poetry workshop. A familiar name in the poetry circuit, Singh will initiate you into the art form and take you through the process of writing simple poems of your own over Zoom sessions.

On May 10, 5pm

Log on to insider.com

Cost Rs 199

Create a canvas masterpiece

Painting together and learning an art form could well be a blessing during the lockdown. Especially if it is form that does not demand material that you will need to go shopping for. Impasto, is one such, where you use a spoon to create floral and abstract art that can be both therapeutic and great to look at. Attend this online workshop which guides you through the process and welcomes those who have no prior experience in painting.

On May 10, 6 am

Log on to insider.com

Cost Rs 650

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news