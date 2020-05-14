Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Stringed serenade

The lockdown may be the right time to learn something new together, and if it is a musical instrument you might just get to serenade each other. Pick up the ukulele with an online class from Ukexperience that aims to bring music to everyone in interesting ways. Conducted over the Zoom app, you'll learn the basics of the instrument and be able to play a song.

On May 16, 6 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

