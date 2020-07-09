Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Spice it up with bachata

Rekindle the spice in your relationship with some groovy and sensuous moves. Slip into your dancing shoes, grab your partner and let the duo Deepak Singh and Sicila teach you all the dips and tricks of bachata.

On July 12, 12 pm

Cost Rs 150

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news