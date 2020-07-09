Search

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated: Jul 09, 2020, 10:57 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Rekindle the spice in your relationship with some groovy and sensuous moves

Spice it up with bachata

Rekindle the spice in your relationship with some groovy and sensuous moves. Slip into your dancing shoes, grab your partner and let the duo Deepak Singh and Sicila teach you all the dips and tricks of bachata.
On July 12, 12 pm
Cost Rs 150
Log on to bookmyshow.com

