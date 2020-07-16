Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Go on an online movie date

Missing your partner and your movie dates since both of you are in different cities? All you need is a fast Wi-Fi connection to bridge the gap. Create a room on video-syncing apps like Twoseven, Syncplay, Watch2gether, Rabbit or KAST and binge-watch your favourite films, series and fun videos from Netflix, Vimeo and YouTube.

Log on to twoseven.xyz; syncplay.pl; kast.gg

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news