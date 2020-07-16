Search

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated: Jul 16, 2020, 10:29 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Create a room on video-syncing apps like Twoseven, Syncplay, Watch2gether, Rabbit or KAST and binge-watch your favourite films, series and fun videos from Netflix, Vimeo and YouTube

Go on an online movie date

Missing your partner and your movie dates since both of you are in different cities? All you need is a fast Wi-Fi connection to bridge the gap. Create a room on video-syncing apps like Twoseven, Syncplay, Watch2gether, Rabbit or KAST and binge-watch your favourite films, series and fun videos from Netflix, Vimeo and YouTube.

Log on to twoseven.xyz; syncplay.pl; kast.gg

