Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos
Create a room on video-syncing apps like Twoseven, Syncplay, Watch2gether, Rabbit or KAST and binge-watch your favourite films, series and fun videos from Netflix, Vimeo and YouTube
Go on an online movie date
Missing your partner and your movie dates since both of you are in different cities? All you need is a fast Wi-Fi connection to bridge the gap. Create a room on video-syncing apps like Twoseven, Syncplay, Watch2gether, Rabbit or KAST and binge-watch your favourite films, series and fun videos from Netflix, Vimeo and YouTube.
Log on to twoseven.xyz; syncplay.pl; kast.gg
