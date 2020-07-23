Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Laugh away

After slogging all week, you and your partner can kick back with comedy. Tune in to improv artistes Rahmeen Charania and Assad Khan’s show, The Bromantic Duo, which goes live every Saturday. You’ll also get to throw suggestions at the two of them, and watch them create bromance on screen. Sit back for a few giggles with your favourite someone.

On July 25, 9 pm onwards

Log on to insider.com

Cost Rs 100

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news