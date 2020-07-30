Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

All ages welcome

Age is never a factor for creating comedic content, and a show this weekend features younger and senior comedians. They are Urjita Wani, Parijat Sarkar (in pic) and Nilesh Vaidya. While Wani admittedly creates her routines based on the "limited knowledge" she has of this world, Sarkar is a corporate worker who has made a foray into comedy. Vaidya is the senior-most of the lot. An advertising professional by day, he began his comedy career at the age of 46. So, have a laugh with your loved one at the funny wisdom he dispels.

On August 1, 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99

Trivia test with your better half

A little bit of healthy competition isn’t always bad for a relationship; now, you and your partner can face off at a Bollywood quiz that Chai and Games is organising. Test your knowledge of the Hindi film industry, and possibly keep added incentives — such as the winner taking a break from household chores.

OnTonight, 10 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99

