Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Switzerland's third-largest town, Basel, is known for its buzzing cultural scene. While a visit to this scenic place seems impossible right now, you and your partner can still have a romantic getaway virtually. As part of a free, live tour, a local from the town will take you and your partner through the place on foot and cover sights such as the City Hall, Basel Munster and Pfalz.

On August 9, from 6 pm to 6.45 pm

Log on to https://bit.ly/31oYey4

