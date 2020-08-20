Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos
Dim the lights, cuddle together and don't forget to make a special song request during the concert to surprise your partner
A musical romance
Rekindle romance by taking your partner to a virtual date to Couple Sabha's musical concert, Revive. Serenade to soothing tunes from Hollywood and Bollywood performed by the band The Section 144. Dim the lights, cuddle together and don't forget to make a special song request during the concert to surprise your partner.
On August 29
og on to insider.in
Cost Rs 99 onwards
