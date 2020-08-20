Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

A musical romance

Rekindle romance by taking your partner to a virtual date to Couple Sabha's musical concert, Revive. Serenade to soothing tunes from Hollywood and Bollywood performed by the band The Section 144. Dim the lights, cuddle together and don't forget to make a special song request during the concert to surprise your partner.

On August 29

og on to insider.in

Cost Rs 99 onwards

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news