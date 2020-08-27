Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Let's Bachata

Spice up your weekend with your partner because semi-finalist of the World Salsa Championship (Hong Kong 2012), Minoti Ramachandra and partner, choreographer Manoj K will help you master the sensuous moves and grooves of traditional Bachata from the Dominican Republic. Some proceeds from your ticket will be donated to buy N95 Masks, thanks to an initiative by non-profit performing arts theatre, Lahe Lahe.

On Tomorrow, 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Free

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news