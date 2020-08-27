Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos
Some proceeds from your ticket will be donated to buy N95 Masks, thanks to an initiative by non-profit performing arts theatre, Lahe Lahe
Let's Bachata
Spice up your weekend with your partner because semi-finalist of the World Salsa Championship (Hong Kong 2012), Minoti Ramachandra and partner, choreographer Manoj K will help you master the sensuous moves and grooves of traditional Bachata from the Dominican Republic. Some proceeds from your ticket will be donated to buy N95 Masks, thanks to an initiative by non-profit performing arts theatre, Lahe Lahe.
On Tomorrow, 7 pm
Log on to insider.in
Free
