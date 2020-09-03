Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Search

Updated: 03 September, 2020 10:51 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

If you and your partner love a hearty laugh, hop aboard the RelationSHIT Advice train, where noted comic Raunaq Rajani will call upon fellow comics, Sorabh Pant, Rohan Joshi, and Bhavish Ailan

Love gurus unfiltered

If you and your partner love a hearty laugh, hop aboard the RelationSHIT Advice train, where noted comic Raunaq Rajani will call upon fellow comics, Sorabh Pant, Rohan Joshi, and Bhavish Ailani to give hilariously bad relationship advice to classic agony aunt queries. Get ready to roll on the floor laughing.
On Tomorrow, 2 pm
Cost Rs 199
Log on to insider.in

First Published: 03 September, 2020 09:42 IST

