Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Love gurus unfiltered

If you and your partner love a hearty laugh, hop aboard the RelationSHIT Advice train, where noted comic Raunaq Rajani will call upon fellow comics, Sorabh Pant, Rohan Joshi, and Bhavish Ailani to give hilariously bad relationship advice to classic agony aunt queries. Get ready to roll on the floor laughing.

On Tomorrow, 2 pm

Cost Rs 199

Log on to insider.in

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news