Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Spice it up

Bored of weekend movie marathons? Here’s how you can spice up your romance. Grab your partner, don your aprons and join a live cook-along class. Dive into Italian cuisine by upping your spaghetti game and even add a desi tadka by mastering the traditional flavours of chicken dum biryani. Garnish it with love.

On September 20, 5 pm

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 349

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news