Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated: 17 September, 2020 12:22 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Dive into Italian cuisine by upping your spaghetti game and even add a desi tadka by mastering the traditional flavours of chicken dum biryani. Garnish it with love

Spice it up

Bored of weekend movie marathons? Here’s how you can spice up your romance. Grab your partner, don your aprons and join a live cook-along class. Dive into Italian cuisine by upping your spaghetti game and even add a desi tadka by mastering the traditional flavours of chicken dum biryani. Garnish it with love.
On September 20, 5 pm
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 349

First Published: 17 September, 2020 09:38 IST

