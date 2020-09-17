Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos
Dive into Italian cuisine by upping your spaghetti game and even add a desi tadka by mastering the traditional flavours of chicken dum biryani. Garnish it with love
Spice it up
Bored of weekend movie marathons? Here’s how you can spice up your romance. Grab your partner, don your aprons and join a live cook-along class. Dive into Italian cuisine by upping your spaghetti game and even add a desi tadka by mastering the traditional flavours of chicken dum biryani. Garnish it with love.
On September 20, 5 pm
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 349
