Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated: 24 September, 2020 11:56 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Make the most of the bonus showers that we've been experiencing with a concert that celebrates the season

Under the stars

If you're tired of staying glued to the screen for work, online shows and video calls, here's an idea. Why not use the screen to gaze at a star-filled night sky instead? No, an outdoor camping trip is still not possible, but you and your partner can step out on the balcony, download sky- and star-gazing apps such as Google Sky, SkySafari or Star Tracker. Given the dreamy weather Mumbai's been witnessing, it's a good idea to spread out a mat, open the mobile planetarium and spot some constellations and planets.
Log on to Play Store and
App Store

Rain rhapsody

Make the most of the bonus showers that we've been experiencing with a concert that celebrates the season. Sound of the Rain, presented by Ustad Rashid Khan's academy, The Fifth Note Global Centre of Excellence, will feature music that's unique to the monsoon, such as Raag Malhar. Usher in the weekend with a jam by sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and son Pratham.
On September 25
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 392

First Published: 24 September, 2020 09:48 IST

