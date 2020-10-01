Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

It's Greek to you

Antigone is a Greek play that Sophocles had written in 441 BC about a tragic heroine. But Gerish Khemani has now adapted the play to suit the pandemic, and has cast only young adults between the ages of 17 and 19 to play the roles. Cuddle up with your loved one to watch them in action on Zoom.

On October 3 and 4, 5 pm and 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

