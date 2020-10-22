Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Dance to classic romantic tunes

Celebrated music producers RD Burman and SD Burman may have long passed, but their legacy lives on through their profound music. Relive their musical genius with a range of lyrical solos, dance numbers and romantic tunes revisited by five musicians at an event that pays tribute to the Burmans.

On November 8, 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 150

Tickle your funny bones

If you and your partner enjoy jokes cracked with the primary aim of mocking love, here's an offering for you. Relationship Jokes, a virtual gig with stand-up comedians Soda (in pic), Gurpreet, Namrata and Bhavish, is all set to make you roll with laughter with the not-so-subtle jibes on love. The cool bit is that the gig forms part of an ongoing series and every weekend, you'll be able to catch a new line-up of comedians cracking jokes on relationships. And we guess the couple that laughs together, stays together?

On Tomorrow, 12 am

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 150

