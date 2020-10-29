Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Search

Updated: 29 October, 2020 08:10 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Romance, unplugged

Serenade your lover to soulful romantic melodies at a live, two-hour digital concert featuring noted playback singers Maalavika Sundar and Deepak Blue. Along with Sathriyan on keys, guitarist Abinandan David and percussionist Sourabh Joshi, they will perform a set that celebrates love through the unplugged compositions of maestro AR Rahman, in an acoustic fashion that will create an intimate experience. So, make some space, dim the lights and dance to the tunes.
On October 31, 7.30 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 500

Right kind of love

Are you in love with someone or simply in love with the idea of love? If you are struggling to find your ideal partner, this workshop will help you take an inward journey and understand if you are truly ready for commitment. The virtual session will also guide you with easy communication methods and practices, and help you get closer to your goal.
On Any day
Log on to udemy.com
Cost Rs 490

First Published: 29 October, 2020 07:19 IST

