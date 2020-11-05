Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Move to the groove

The group Mumbai Jivesters recently told us that they are soon going to start hosting physical classes again, now that unlock rules are in place. But for the time being, they are continuing with online sessions, where participants are taught the basics of jiving. So, grab your partner and shake a leg in the comfort and safety of your home.

On November 8, 4 pm

Call 9820344010

Free

