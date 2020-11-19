Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Search

Romance in writing

If your goal is to live a happy and connected life with your partner, yourself and those around you, this workshop will share inspiring stories. And in addition, there will be short writing challenges to explore self-love, exchange affection in your interpersonal relationships and share it with the rest of the world.
On November 20, 5 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 499 onwards

Starry nights

If you've been yearning to step outside after months, here's your chance. Soak in a romantic getaway in Karjat planned by the folks at Moonstone Hammock. Enjoy nature with your beloved, sign up for adventure activities, tuck into traditional fare and bask in live music. You can also watch a film and join a karaoke session set up by a bonfire.
On Any day, 3.30 pm onwards
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 2,614 onwards

