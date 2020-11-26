Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Couple talk

If you're looking to have an enriching conversation with your partner, this app will help you initiate it. It's got over 400 questions slotted in categories including childhood and intimacy, to keep the spark alive.

Log on to talk2you.app

Romantic moves

Have a go at Bachata, a dance form that has originated from the Dominican Republic, at a beginner-friendly workshop conducted by experts.

Till January 3, 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 1,000 (for four sessions)

