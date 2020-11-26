Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos
Couple talk
If you're looking to have an enriching conversation with your partner, this app will help you initiate it. It's got over 400 questions slotted in categories including childhood and intimacy, to keep the spark alive.
Log on to talk2you.app
Romantic moves
Have a go at Bachata, a dance form that has originated from the Dominican Republic, at a beginner-friendly workshop conducted by experts.
Till January 3, 7 pm
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 1,000 (for four sessions)
