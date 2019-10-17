Love Bytes

Marriage is a joke

Isn't it true that most altercations between partners become laughable with time? Come to think of it, so many altercations between a couple become laughable in the long run. For Marriage Material, a comedy show hosted by Unnati Marfatia, up-and-coming artistes will experiment with material in this terrain. The show will feature comics Karima Khan, Abinash Mohapatra, Agrima Joshua (in pic), Kuriakose Vaisian, Sonali Thakker and Parijat Sarkar. Grab your lover and head there for a hearty time.

ON Today, 9 pm onwards

AT The Integral Space, 1st Floor Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO insider.com

COST Rs 299

Screening and chill

It won't be presumptuous to say that for many couples, time together overlaps with screen time. Why else is "Netflix and chill" a thing? But at this event, you and your other half can indulge in your love for cinema outside of the four walls of your bedroom. Watch La Comunidad (The Common Wealth, 2000), a Spanish flick that navigates the life of a woman who discovers a treasure in the apartment of a dead man.

ON Today, 7 pm to 10 pm

AT Spanish Film Club, Si Bambai, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Fort.

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 150

