Love Bytes

Under a starlit sky

Try something unusual this weekend, a night under the stars with your loved one away from the city's chaos. Stargaze like a pro with telescopes and photography techniques handed down to you by expert guides as part of this stargazing and camping trip at Dehne Asangaon. Furthermore, spend a quiet moment or two under the sparkling sky while you spot common constellations in the Northern Hemisphere. Camp the night on location and ride back into town the next day.

On November 23, 3.30 pm

At Dehne Asangaon

Log on to www.treksandtrails.org

Price Rs 1,800 per person

Written in the stars

Are we all playing out a part of a pre-determined plan in the multiverse? When two people meet and fall in love, their choices and fates play out a game. Watch Constellations, a play written by Nick Payne that examines this narrow universe that a couple inhabits and places it in the larger narrative of the multiverse, making you question every choice you've ever made that led you to the people you now hold dear. Directed by Bruce Guthrie, the cast includes Jim Sarbh and Mansi Multani.

On November 21 to 24

At NCPA Experimental Theatre, Nariman Point

Call 66223724/54

Cost Rs 750 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates