Love Bytes
The best of things to do in twos
Under a starlit sky
Try something unusual this weekend, a night under the stars with your loved one away from the city's chaos. Stargaze like a pro with telescopes and photography techniques handed down to you by expert guides as part of this stargazing and camping trip at Dehne Asangaon. Furthermore, spend a quiet moment or two under the sparkling sky while you spot common constellations in the Northern Hemisphere. Camp the night on location and ride back into town the next day.
On November 23, 3.30 pm
At Dehne Asangaon
Log on to www.treksandtrails.org
Price Rs 1,800 per person
Written in the stars
Are we all playing out a part of a pre-determined plan in the multiverse? When two people meet and fall in love, their choices and fates play out a game. Watch Constellations, a play written by Nick Payne that examines this narrow universe that a couple inhabits and places it in the larger narrative of the multiverse, making you question every choice you've ever made that led you to the people you now hold dear. Directed by Bruce Guthrie, the cast includes Jim Sarbh and Mansi Multani.
On November 21 to 24
At NCPA Experimental Theatre, Nariman Point
Call 66223724/54
Cost Rs 750 onwards
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Walk with mid-day: Did you know that Mumbai's founding fathers were buried here?