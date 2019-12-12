Love Bytes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Stock up for your D-day

If you're planning to tie the knot soon, this may come as good news. Wedding Asia, which gives a 360-degree experience for families planning a wedding, is coming to Mumbai. Multiple functions and suggestions from friends and family crowding your thoughts? Sign up for this event and discover a plethora of boutique jewellery and apparel brands, alongside bridal beauty products.

ON December 14 and 15, 11 am to 7 pm

AT The St Regis, Mumbai, 462, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel.

CALL 61628000

LOG ON TO weddingasia.in

Baskets full of love

Winters are perfect for picnics. So, this Sunday, head out with your family and make the most of the dip in the weather at this picnic-themed brunch, where you can enjoy live barbecue by the pool. Festive meals, side dishes, sweet treats, and refreshments will also be on offer along with other cool facilities like a candy floss station and live music. Plus, the brunch is free for kids up to the age of five. Don't forget to carry your bathing suit, sunblock, and shades.

ON December 15, 12.30 pm to 4 pm

AT Hyatt Regency Mumbai, Sahar Airport Road, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East.

CALL 8657705456

COST Rs 2,250 (with unlimited mocktails/soft beverages); Rs 499 (for additional beer and sangria); Rs 899 (for additional beer, sangria and IMFL brands)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates