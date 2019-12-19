Love bytes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Communicate better with bae

Work on your relationship goals on a different level as you bond with your partner and improve your communication skills at this mandala dot art workshop. Psychologist and counselor Mishkaa Khanna will guide participants at the event.

On December 22, 11 am to 1.30 pm

At Lo­khandwala Gardens, Andheri West.

Call 9820750769

Cost Rs 500

Plan it right

Facing a challenge while planning a trip with your partner thanks to a hectic schedule and erratic assignments? Attend this workshop by expert travel consultants who will tell you the dos and don’ts for a smooth sailing trip. They will also be dishing out discounts on holiday bookings, so keep an eye.

On December 22, 10 am to 7.30 pm

At F, 1/C, first floor, Nand Ashish, Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

Call 9825081806

Cost Rs 400

