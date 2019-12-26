Love Bytes

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sunshine days

Lovers of Vincent Van Gogh, this one is for you. Or if it’s your partner who loves his works, it could be the perfect outing for the both of you. Learn how to paint Van Gogh’s famous Sunflowers in a master class with artist and teacher Bansri Chavda. In a hands-on tutorial, Chavda will take you through the process of recreating this masterpiece. It will work as a souvenir for the days to come, once it goes up on a wall in your home.

On December 28, 3 pm to 7 pm

At Club Nectarfield, Amrit Nahar Shakti, Chandivali.

Call 9930381361

Price Rs 1,850 inclusive of materials

Festivities continue

If you thought the festive season was nearly over, you could be mistaken. You can whisk your loved one away for a Christmas brunch even after the day is over. Yes, you heard right. At this spread, the festive cheer and merriment remain intact in a rare post-festival celebration. What’s more? The options are multi-cuisine and while some are from different corners of the country, others are global. You can choose from ghee roast podi potatoes, and brie and apple tart all the way to dum ki chaap and pollichathu fish. For the mains, there’s gobi mussalam, berry pulao stuffed chicken and mutton vindaloo. For dessert, the yule log makes a comeback while other options include bebinca and the experimental like gajar halwa pie and guava cheese.

Till December 31

At Neel — Tote On The Turf, Gate 5 and 6, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalaxmi.

Call 7506425004

Cost Rs 1,500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates