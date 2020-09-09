Love goes contemporary in Kandhe Ka Woh Til ft. Salman Yusuff Khan and Zaara Yesmin

After the blockbuster success of 2019's love anthem 'Bekhayali' from Kabir Singh, singer Sachet Tandon is back with another intense romantic song – Kandhe Ka Woh Til. Presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the song is an intimate love song featuring dance sensation Salman Yusuff Khan and Zaara Yesmin, who raise the performance bar with this one.

Penned by popular lyricist Kumaar and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' is sheer poetry in motion as the music video explores contemporary dance like never before. The highly anticipated music video of 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til' was shot in a single day, with both Salman and Zaara undergoing intensive prep for 25 days prior to the shoot.

Check out the teaser of Kandhe Ka Woh Til here:

Says dancer-choreographer-actor Salman Yusuff Khan, "This song has a lot of modern contemporary dance with body contact work. Even though I'm trained in contemporary, I had to get into vigorous prep."

Says dancer-model Zaara, "I was nervous to match steps and share the screen with Salman who is an excellent dancer. While I have trained in flamenco and pole, I wasn't a formal contemporary dancer and had to put in the extra effort."

Talking about the song says Sachet Tandon, "Kandhe Ka Woh Til has a passionate romantic vibe. There's new fresh energy to the song and I hope audience love it."

Adds lyricist Kumaar, "As artists, Manan, Sachet and I were all on the same page right from the start. We were able to create a great song because of our synergy."

Composer Manan says, "Kumaar is a great storyteller and I learnt a lot from him while creating this song. Kandhe Ka Woh Til is very close to me and Sachet Tandon brought it to life and made it more beautiful."

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series presents Sachet Tandon's 'Kandhe Ka Woh Til'. With music by Manan Bhardwaj and lyrics by Kumaar, the romantic song will be out on 10th September on T-Series' YouTube channel.

