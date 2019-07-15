Love, in the time of honour killing

bollywood

Citing UP MLA's daughter's marriage as a prime example of caste divide wreaking havoc, writer duo Siddharth-Garima on how their next, Saale Aashiq, tackles social evil

Sakshi Mishra

Over the past few days, the country has been keenly following Sakshi Mishra, daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, who alleged that her father and brother were threatening her with dire consequences for marrying Ajitesh, a Dalit.

As the newly-married couple appealed to the Allahabad Court and the police for protection, writer Garima Wahal (one half of the successful writer duo Siddharth-Garima) says that the recent case is a prime example of how inter-caste marriage and honour killings continue to be a reality in the heartland of India. Congratulating Sakshi and Ajitesh for triumphing in the face of adversity, she points out that her next, Saale Aashiq, too showcases a young couple that revolts against honour killing.



Writer duo Siddharth-Garima

"The film's tagline is 'Tu killer toh main lover'. The love story revolves around a small-town software engineer couple who are on the run. After multiple near-death experiences at the hands of their kin, they eventually decide to turn the tables on them and go after them. During our research, we came across safe houses where we met several real-life couples," says Wahal, who has previously penned the 2013 hit Ram-Leela.

Currently in talks with a leading production house for the story, the writer duo — who will also direct the venture — intends to take the film on floors by November. Siddharth adds, "We are filing a petition to drop the word 'honour' from honour killings."

