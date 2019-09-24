Love is in the air for actors Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh?

Sidharth Shukla, who's popular for TV shows like Balika Vadhu, is all set to be one of the contestants in the latest season of Bigg Boss. He acted in the 2017 Dil Se Dil Tak and after a hiatus of two years, he'll be back on the small screen with the immensely popular reality show. But there's another news that's keeping him in the limelight and that's his rumoured relationship with another TV star and Krushna Abhishek's sister, Arti Singh.

Akin to any other relationship, the two are spending quality time together and getting to know each other. Not too many people are aware of their relationship except a few close friends. Sources suggest neither of them wants to talk about it right now and want to keep mum. Shukla has denied all such rumours and labelled them as baseless. Singh splashed on the small screen with Zee TV's Maayka and proceeded to do shows like Parichay, Uttaran and Sasural Simar Ka.

And as far as Shukla is concerned, he has been acting on TV for more than a decade, making his debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. And with shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, he shot to fame. And if you jog your memories, he was also seen as Alia Bhatt's fiance, Angad, in Dharma Productions' Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania In 2014. Will Bigg Boss 13 be another opportunity for the actor to make an impression?

Anyway, coming back to the rumoured couple, their fans would be extremely curious to know their relationship status and we hope they spill the beans soon.

