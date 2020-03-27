Love is in the air for Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya amid quarantine

Hardik Pandya's fiancee Natasa Stankovic posted a lovely picture on her Instagram account where the couple could be seen in a romantic moment and where she asked all of us to stay safe.

Model and actress Natasa Stankovic and Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya exchanged rings at the New Year's Eve in Dubai and they both keep sharing their romantic pictures on their respective social media accounts. This time, it was Natasa's turn. Amid the Coronavirus, she took to her Instagram account and shared a romantic moment with Pandya.

She didn't write any caption, only used hashtags #stayhomestaysafe and #quarantine. And in between the couple was their cute and adorable pet as well.

View this post on Instagram #stayhomestaysafe #quarantine @hardikpandya93 A post shared by Nataša StankoviÄÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂ¨ (@natasastankovic__) onMar 25, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

