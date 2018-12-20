Love marriage rage: Man kills sister's husband on busy road, bystanders shoot video

national

An official from Beed Police, identified as Udavant, said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. outside the Aditya Engineering College in Telgaon area

In what can be called as a shocking incident, a man killed his sister's husband on a busy road in Beed, while bystanders took video. Police on Thursday said that the accused was enraged over his sister's love marriage and so he killed her husband.

According to police, the young couple Bhagyashree and her husband Sumit Shivaji Waghare had just came out of Aditya Engineering College in Telgaon area on wednesday evening after appearing for their examinations. The young couple was in for a surprise when they saw Balaji Lande along with his friend suddenly came and accosted them.

Enraged over his sister's alleged love affair, Lande whipped out sharp weapons and attacked Waghmare several times, leaving him in a pool of blood. Soon, Lande and his friend fled away in a car, which was parked nearby. Both are abscoding since the alleged attack, said the police.

Bhagyashree screemed for help as the crowd gathered and began shootig videos on the phones. However, some autorickshaw drivers helped to shift the victim to a hospital where he succumbed owing to serious injuries and heavy blood loss.

"What was my crime? That I married the person I loved and who was my college mate? If the police don't nab him soon, I shall end my life," a weeping Bhagyashree told journalists.

The victim, hailing from Talkhed village, around 60 km from Beed, fell in love with Bhagyashree when they were in college but the Lande family was strongly opposed to the alliance.

Almost two months ago, they decided to get married against the wishes of both families and lived with a relative of the victim.

Bhagyashree said they had received several threats to their lives and even complained to the police but no case was lodged nor action taken against her brother and others.

While locals claimed the complaints were ignored owing to political pressures, the Beed police have launched a manhunt to nab the killers.

On Thursday morning, the Lande and Waghmare families along with more than 200 people laid siege at the office of District Superintendent of Police Sreedhar Govindarajan demanding action against the culprits.

Waghmare's family said they would not collect their's son's body till the killers were nabbed while his wife Bhagyashree threatened to commit suicide.

In view of the tense atmosphere, the police have deployed heavy security in different parts of Beed - the hometown of Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde.

