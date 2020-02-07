Love my boyfriend, but confused about ex

My boyfriend and I have been dating for two years and things have been great between us. It's a pretty serious relationship and he has been hinting at taking this to the next level. A few weeks ago, though, my ex-boyfriend got in touch with me again and we began chatting. Over a few conversations, I started to think I have feelings for him again. I don't know if this is just nostalgia, but I am afraid because I may end up ruining my current relationship for something that isn't real. How do I deal with this?

You are basing your feelings on something that took place years ago, as opposed to the way things currently stand. If you believe you can live without your boyfriend, you should tell him how you feel because that is the right thing to do. If you suspect this is nostalgia, and that your feelings for an ex may not be real, you alone are in a position to jeopardise your relationship. I suggest spending more time evaluating the pros and cons of this situation.

I have been with the same boyfriend since college. He has had a problem with alcohol for years but doesn't want to do anything about it. He says I am the only one who keeps him sane, which puts a lot of pressure on me. His parents think I am some kind of hero, and they love me because they think I have always been a support to him. To be honest, this is killing me. I don't even think I have feelings for him anymore. I want to end it but am afraid of what it will do to him. I am confused.

You are doing yourself as well as your boyfriend a disservice by being in a relationship you don't want to be part of. He needs the support of a trained professional to treat what is a disease. Your support won't mean anything if it exists because of pressure from anyone.

