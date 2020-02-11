Love on screen

Attend

Even if you're upset with the fact that Jack and Rose couldn't stay afloat at the same time, resisting the temptation to watch Titanic can be quite a challenge. That's why this screening of the James Cameron classic at an open-air cinema makes for the start of a good V-Day weekend. The event also allows you to catch up on Bollywood hits like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. So, grab your popcorn and your partner and call it a date.

On February 14 to 16, 8 pm onwards

At Terrace, R City Mall, Ghatkopar.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499

