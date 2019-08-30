Love school fame Vishakha Raghav to make her big Bollywood debut

bollywood

Vishakha Raghav the diva who sizzled the reality show Love school 3 with her astounding persona and charm is all set to enter the Bollywood world.

That's right a birdie informed us about the diva signing a well-renowned banner for her debut. The actor and model is in full swing and has pulled up her socks to carry out the role well.

"I think a career in modelling has taught me what I like and what I don't like. I think it has taught me how to be creative and have a point of view with my style." Vishaka added. Besides her upcoming projects, Vishakha is a trained dancer having to know more than 40 dance forms also being a fitness freak the diva is famous for posting a number of fitness routines which is followed and highly inspired by her fans.

Vishakha Raghav also has firm hands in theatre with having eminence voice modulation practice and getting a grip on her acting skills, polishing them for the best.

Extracting immense fame and fan fam from a reality show, Vishakha is all geared up for her upcoming projects in the pipeline and will soon be revealing about the same. Her beauty and charisma has taken over the B'town world and soon will be slaying the big screen making her fans proud with her jaw-dropping performance.

Surely Vishakha's fans couldn't wait to witness her on the big screen with the diva slaying millions of hearts with her terrific jaw-dropping performance.

Apart from acting and dancing Vishakha also loves travelling. Having wanderlust Vishakha has been to a number of destinations and soon will be travelling outdoor for her upcoming shoots.

The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year. Vishakha will also be seen in an upcoming web series having well-renowned starcast under an ace production house.

