Love Sleep Repeat: Here's all you need to know about Priyal Gor's character

After showing her magic on the small screen with a series of popular shows, Priyal Gor is gearing up for ZEE5's upcoming web series Love Sleep Repeat. She will be playing one of the leads opposite Anshuman Malhotra. Priyal Gor essays the role of Anushuman's childhood best friend, and according to the storyline, both their characters have grown up together in Panchgani, a small town in Maharashtra.

This storyline is unique in itself as the duration of Vishwas' journey is seven days during which seven different girls come into his life and teach him a much-needed lesson. Fun, laughter, thrill you name it, Vishwas goes through hell and back, till he realizes that what he has been seeking throughout was always around.

The seven-episode series, based on Anmol Rana's 'Those 7 Days' is directed by Abhishek Dogra and produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms which will premiere on 7th November, exclusively on ZEE5.

