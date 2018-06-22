Love Sonia gets applauded at The Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival

Love Sonia got applauded and received a brilliant response by everyone, Director Tabrez Noorani was present with the whole cast and crew to set the ball rolling

Richa Chadha and Sai Tamhankar pose at the red carpet of The Bagri London Indian Film Festival 2018

It was a delightful start for Love Sonia's team last night as they premiered at Europe's largest South Asian film festival, The Bagri London Indian Film Festival 2018 which began on 21st June 2018. The red carpet gala is being held at the heart of London's film industry, in the world-famous Leicester Square.

The film got applauded and received a brilliant response by everyone, Director Tabrez Noorani was present with the whole cast and crew to set the ball rolling, including Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar and Riya Sisodiya. The premiere was also attended by the film's Producer David Womark; Executive Producer Pravesh Sahni; Co-Producer Amar Butala; Sound Mixer Resul Pookutty; Writer Alkesh Vaja; Composer Niels Bye Nielsen; Editor Martin Singer; Production Designer Ravi Srivastav; Makeup Artist Virginia Holmes and Co-Producer Nadim George.

The whole team had lit the Red Carpet with their eclectic presence, media frenzies present at the festival spoke volumes about the film.

The hard-hitting and compelling film on global sex trafficking will open the festival with an all-star Hollywood and Bollywood cast, including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, introducing Mrunal Thakur as the lead character Sonia and Riya Sisodiya. Love Sonia has been produced by Academy nominated producer of Life of Pi, David Womark and it marks the directorial debut of the prolific Tabrez Noorani. Noorani has been involved with Oscar and BAFTA contenders such as Slumdog Millionaire, Zero Dark Thirty, Life of Pi, Eat Pray Love and Lion.