Love Sonia trailer: A shocking tale of human trafficking

The film, Love Sonia starring Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha and others talks about the heart-wrenching reality of global sex-trade.

A still from Love Sonia. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The trailer of Tabrez Noorani's internationally acclaimed film, Love Sonia is out. The film has already received standing ovations at various film festivals for its soul-shaking story about human trafficking. Love Sonia has also won the Best Indie Film Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018.

The film shares a hard-hitting story of a 17-year-old girl, who risks her life to rescue her sister from a vicious human trafficking network across India, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles.

Watch the trailer here:

Director Tabrez Noorani, who has previously been associated with the films like Life Of Pi, Zero Dark Thirty, and Slumdog Millionaire says, "It is incredibly satisfying to release this trailer and movie in India, where I was born, raised and started working in the entertainment industry. I am also glad to introduce the extremely talented Mrunal Thakur, who has given this film everything."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said, "This film is close to my heart and the story of a young girl on a journey to find her sister is extremely touching." Actress, Richa Chadha shares, "Working on this project left a deep impact on me, the story is quite moving and emotional. It's a story of love, family, the ultimate sacrifice, and a triumph of the human spirit. I am proud to be a part of the film."

Rajkummar Rao expresses, "Love Sonia is a very important story that was needed to be told, and I am very happy to be a part of this film."

Freida Pinto says, "Human trafficking has been around for many years. The medium of the film is really powerful, and when you know, there's a topic that needs attention, it can start to create a global conversation."

Actress Mrunal Thakur expresses, "This is probably the best role, team, and a film to start up with. I am extremely glad to debut amongst all the talented actors. Since its Tabrez's dream and first project, and we all have worked really hard, I really hope that it reaches the world and a lot of girls can be saved. Extremely proud to be associated with the whole team."

Sai Tamhankar shares, "Love Sonia for me wasn't just a movie; it was an experience. I also learnt what a human being can do to another human being and it gives chills down my spine. I hope this movie reaches to as many people as possible and stays with them for the longest time."

The film has a strong ensemble cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass with Freida Pinto, and introducing Mrunal Thakur and Riya Sisodiya. Love Sonia releases on September 14, 2018.

