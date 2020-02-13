Love that lasts

Observed annually on February 14, Valentine's Day is synonymous with flowers, as is romance. That is why it isn't surprising to see that the global flower production industry is worth an estimated 64.5 billion Euros. This figure, however, doesn't account for carbon emissions and the plastic in bouquets and wrapping papers. Yet, brands will tell you to go that extra mile when you could well do without it. So, we invited city-based artist Shreya Naik Kapoor, owner of Label Masala — a venture that deals with stationery, garment upcycling, slime and DIY workshops — to say how you can make the perfect V-Day gift in a sustainable manner."

Soap special

Step 1: Melt-and-pour soap comprises a high glycerine content and thus has good moisturising properties. It is essentially a pre-made soap base that can be melted into a microwave, and can be ordered online.

Step 2: After microwaving it for 20 seconds, add any ingredient you'd like in the mixture — dried flowers or a coffee essence, for instance. Next, pour the mixture into a mould and let it set for 10 minutes. For a romantic touch, pick a heart-shaped mould and add rose, peppermint or bubblegum fragrance.

Cool tip: Soap colours can also be found online. Keep in mind that the colours need not be gender-specific. While making your own soap, the packaging element that comes with retail variants is automatically eliminated. But if you wish to gift it, you can use a

fabric pouch.

A green thought

Step 1: Microgreens are a great source of antioxidants and growing them is also low-maintenance. Pick a used takeaway box and poke a small hole in the centre. Fill it with soil that you can source from a local

nursery. Insert some mustard "rai" seeds.

Step 2: In seven days, you'll have sprouts that you can use for salads or smoothies. As Kapoor says, "Unlike flowers, this is something that keeps growing. Love shouldn't have a shelf life."

Love what you wear

Step 1: Rework an old, loved garment that your partner is planning to discard. The easiest embellishments to add are pom-pom laces that can be sewn on. If you cannot stitch, use fabric glue to secure them.

Step 2: To add colour, use stencils that come in different shapes and fill the gaps in the pattern with fabric paint.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates