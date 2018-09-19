Love triangle

things-to-do

Catch a live screening of the critically acclaimed play, Julie, this weekend

For Mumbai theatre buffs who miss out on international theatre productions, here's a novel way to catch up on these shows. This weekend, watch a live screening of a contemporary adaptation of August Strindberg's Miss Julie in collaboration with the National Theatre of London. Written by Polly Stenham, the plot is set in modern-day London. Witness Carrie Cracknell's exhilarating direction on stage through the turmoil and savagery portrayed by the characters.

The recently single Julie, played by Vanessa Kirby of The Crown fame, throws a late night party. Trouble starts to brew when Julie starts to seduce the engaged chauffeur Jean played by Eric Kofi Abrefa. What sets to become a struggle of survival between Julie and Jean's fiancée Kristina might leave you on the edge of your seat.

Spokesperson Deepika Pant says, "We collaborate with many international theatres to bring live or pre-recorded screenings of plays, movies, ballet and opera to Indian audiences."

On: September 21, 3 pm to 4.35 pm and 6 pm to 7.35 pm

At: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call: 66223724

Entry: Rs 400 onwards

