'Love you always papa': Riddhima shares picture of father Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet

Rishi Kapoor left us for heavenly adobe on Thursday, 30 April at 8:45 am. Rishi had been battling cancer since 2018. Apart from son Ranbir Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor, Rishi's death left his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni bereaved. Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, could not make it to the funeral in Mumbai.

She has been pouring her heart out by regularly sharing pictures of the late actor and mourning his loss. Recently, Riddhima shared a heartbreaking picture of Rishi. She took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself with a framed monochrome picture of the late veteran actor. She captioned the picture as, "Love you always (sic)".

View this post on Instagram Love you always Papa ... A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) onMay 12, 2020 at 5:24am PDT

She also shared a picture of Ranbir and Neetu from Rishi's prayer meet. "Your legacy will live on forever ... We love you (sic)", she captioned the picture.

Riddhima had to attend her father's final rites via video call as she was denied permission to fly due to lockdown. She had to travel by road in a car after securing a movement pass. Riddhima took to her Instagram and poured her heart out through multiple Instagram stories.

Recently, Riddhima had shared a heartbreaking picture of Rishi with his late mother Krishna Raj. In the picture, Rishi is seen holding his mother's hand as if asking her for a dance. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Reunited with his most favourite person (sic)".

Along with it, she also shared a throwback picture of Rishi with Neetu Kapoor during their wedding celebrations. In the black-and-white picture, Rishi is seen in a suit, while Neetu has donned a heavy sari with bridal jewellery.

Rishi's last rites were performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai, near the H.N Reliance hospital where he was admitted. The actor left behind millions of memories for all his fans and Cinema lovers that can never be forgotten. With a career of over five decades and tons of blockbusters and classics, we shall make sure he's always alive and among us!

