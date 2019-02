culture

Sequins, sparkle and glittery fabrics ruled the red carpet at the Academy Awards and its after-parties. Here's how you can get the look, too. Shine on

The Early Days: The ’60s were all about freedom and flowers and it shifted towards the hippie-chic and bohemian style in the ’70s. There was still tie-and-dye, but the disco era was just about setting in. Only in the ’80s did we see power suits on women, shiny fabrics like satin, and Joan Collins with her red lips and red heels in the Dynasty series on television. That’s where this trend comes from.

The Eighties are back: the major trends in the last few years have been costume-inspired — everybody wants something dramatic and theatrical, and there has been a revival of the extravagant; things are more avant garde. And that’s where the sequin-drama fits in. I see the trend staying for the next two to three years.



Payal Singhal

You will see more couture and high fashion as opposed to simpler looks. The ’80s are definitely back. You will see glitter, sequins, 3D embroidery, and a return of high-shine fabrics such as lame and tissue in the Indian space.

Shine and shimmer: This works well for Indian attire, as high-shine has always been part of desi wardrobes. And due to the familiarity, it’s easy to incorporate the international trend into our Indian wardrobes. In Indian wear, everything vintage has been a trend for a few years now. So, shiny fabrics such as tissue, brocades and velvets have made a comeback, much like with the international trend. It’s easy to do and adapt for all ages and body types.

Keep it simple: This is an over-the-top trend. So if you like to dress minimally, stick to just jewellery. It’s especially easy to try with accessories, such as with a sequined bag or patent leather shiny silver pumps.



Jennifer Lopez

Piece of advice: Another way to incorporate this trend is via a solo piece of clothing, like a sequin or a velvet jacket, or a cape that won’t be worn through the night, but is an add-on.

Don’t go OTT: Avoid overdoing the look, or try to match things. A shiny tank top with a sold black skirt or lame skirt with a solid top works. But a top, bag and heels all decked in sequins won’t work. Even if you want to go all out, wear a gold or silver jumpsuit, but that’s it. Matte everything else down. Your hair should be sleek, shoes neutral and strappy, and make-up understated. Make everything other than your outfit disappear.



Frieda Pinto

Office shine: For this look, add a sequined scarf, a studded belt, a brooch or a bow, or even your bag can be glitzy.

Inputs by Payal Singhal, fashion designer.

Make up the look

Glitter and gloss are trending, be it sparkle on the eyes, glossy eyelids, or strong highlighters.

For golden, silver or bronze metallic or sequined outfits, go for a smoky eye and keep the lips nude. Strong eye make-up will give you a full-glam look, regardless of the outfit. If your dress is really shiny, skip the highlighter and opt for conturing instead.

For a dazzling red number, you can go for a strong red lip but keep the eyes simple, and brush a little highlighter on your cheeks.

If you’re in a sparkly blue or green outfit, you can also match it with similar sparkle on your eyes.

Vibha Gusain, make-up artist

