Loveratri family poses for a happy picture on sets!

Loveratri team poses for a picture on sets

The entire BTS team of Salman Khan Films' upcoming romantic drama Loveratri poses for a happy picture on the sets of the film. Shooting for the ongoing schedule of the film in Gujarat, team Loveratri is having a great time filming the colourful film. Recently, the team wrapped the London schedule of the film. Earlier, Loveratri shot its first schedule in Gujarat that included rigorous Garba training.

Aayush Sharma has time and again treated the audience with on set pictures giving glimpses into the film. The actors also underwent training sessions before commencing the shoot. The varied pictures and insights have generated immense curiosity amongst the audience to witness the film. Uploading the crew of the film, Arpita Khan Sharma posted a picture of the behind the camera team saying, "The people behind the scenes, Team Loveratri @abhiraj88 @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial #loveratri". Set against the backdrop of Gujrat, the romantic drama unfolds the love story of the leading couple over the span of Navratri.

The romantic drama will present the fresh pairing of debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The poster and pictures from the film have already piqued the interest of the audience. Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films.

Loveratri is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

