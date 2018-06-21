Loveratri: Here is the new colorful and vibrant motion poster of Aayush Sharma's movie

Aayush Sharma has time and again treated the audience with on set pictures giving glimpses into the film Loveratri. The actor also underwent training sessions before commencing the shoot

Aayush Sharma has unveiled a new colorful and vibrant motion poster of his debut film Loveratri sometime back. Going in sync with the film's theme, the poster showcases the lead pair Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain riding a scooter in a festive background.

Aayush Sharma took to his Instagram handle and unveiled the poster by writing,"#Loveratri - The celebration of Love ð Lighting up theatres on the 5th of October!"

Set against the backdrop of Gujrat, the romantic drama unfolds the love story of the leading couple over the span of Navratri. The romantic drama will present the fresh pairing of debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The poster and pictures from the film have already piqued the interest of the audience.

Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films. Loveratri is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

