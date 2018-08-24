Loveratri stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain get a special Invite from MS Dhoni

bollywood

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will land in Ranchi on Friday and they will meet MS Dhoni and family for dinner at night

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are busy promoting their upcoming film Loveratri. After promoting the film in Kolkata, the actors have left for Ranchi for promotions. The special part about their visit is that the debutants will be meeting former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni for a private dinner.

As soon as Dhoni came to know about their visit he called to check their itinerary and invited Aayush and Warina over for dinner at his residence. The actors will land in Ranchi today and they will meet MS Dhoni and family for dinner at night.

Loveratri stars Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain have kickstarted the film's promotion in full swing. The trailer had earlier set the mood right with the foot-tapping music and colorful backdrop of the festive season.

With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. The leading pair Aayush and Warina have been piquing the interest of the audience with videos and pictures from the Garba training.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama will mark the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

