Loveratri teaser: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's love story narrated by Salman Khan

Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's film, Loveratri, which also stars debutante Warina Hussain

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@BeingSalmanKhan

Salman Khan took to social media to share the teaser of his next venture, Loveratri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, Loveratri teaser showcases the love story brewing between the lead actors over the span of the festival of Navratri. The teaser begins with the voice-over by Salman Khan which gives us a glimpse into the colourful love story. His iconic baritone sets the pace for a story that unfolds over the 9-day festivities of Navratri.

Sharing the teaser, Salman Khan tweeted, "Come fall in Love! (sic)."

Watch the teaser here:

Marking their Bollywood debut, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are all set to treat the audience with their fresh pairing and onscreen chemistry. To get into the skin of their character, Aayush and Warina left no stone unturned as they had indulged into hardcore garba training sessions. Shot in London and outskirts of Gujarat, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who will also be making his directorial debut with the film.

Loveratri is written by Naren Bhatt, who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 5th October 2018.

