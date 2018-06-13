Loveratri teaser to have voice-over by Salman Khan

Loveratri teaser is being attached to Salman Khan's Eid release, Race 3

Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma in Loveratri. Inset: Salman Khan

Salman Khan has done the voiceover for the teaser of his upcoming production, Loveratri, the launchpad of brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The first look of Abhiraj Minawala's directorial venture will have Sallu provide an insight into the storyline and introduce the characters.

Loveratri revolves around the love story between the characters of Aayush Sharma and actress Warina Hussain. The teaser of Loveratri will be attached to Race 3, starring Salman. Shot in London and the outskirts of Gujarat, Loveratri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Salman under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It is slated to release on October 5.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all geared up for his upcoming action entertainer Race 3. The film is way ahead in the race long before the film's release as it has bagged 130 cr deal for satellite rights. With the record-breaking price, Race 3 has recovered its complete production price with this deal. After the whopping deal for Salman Khan's last outing Tiger Zinda Hai, a big network has joined hands with Salman Khan for the first time for a whooping deal with Race 3.

Breaking the record of Dangal, Race 3 has acquired the highest satellite rights for a Bollywood film ever, which is never ever seen before in the industry. As the Race franchise takes the action levels to an all-time high with the third installment Race 3, the film is shot at extensive locations of Thailand, Abu Dhabi as well as Mumbai elevating the level of action and thrill for the audience.

