Lovers bludgeoned to death in sleep in Odisha

crime

Kailash Chandra Sahu, the husband of the deceased woman Laxmipriya Sahu (32), has been detained for questioning, police said. The deceased man was identified as Pradip Kumar Dey (45) of Durgadevi village under Remuna police station.

Representational image

Balasore: The bodies of a man and woman, suspected to be lovers, were recovered on Tuesday from a house at Ranipatna area of Odisha's Balasore town, police said. The two could have been bludgeoned to death with an iron rod in their sleep last night, said Subhransu Nayak, Inspector in Charge of Sahadevkhunta Police Station.

"The police, aided by a forensic team, are on the spot and inquiry is on, he said adding that the motive and other details can be known only after the investigation got over. Kailash Chandra Sahu, the husband of the deceased woman Laxmipriya Sahu (32), has been detained for questioning, police said.



The deceased man was identified as Pradip Kumar Dey (45) of Durgadevi village under Remuna police station. Police said the accused Kailash Chandra Sahu and Laxmipriya belonged to Durgadebi village in Remuna block in Balasore district and they had been staying at a rented house in the Bank Colony at Sahadevkhunta of Balasore.



The accused was out of work in the past while his wife was employed in a private firm. Kailash used to suspect his wife of having extra-marital affair and the couple frequently quarreled, police added. Meanwhile, police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

