Loveyatri: Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain create a splash in Nagpur

Debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain are currently in Nagpur promoting their upcoming film, Loveyatri

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, who are currently on promotional spree recently visited Nagpur ahead of their film, Loveyatri's release. The duo visited 'Jhulelal Institue of Technology' where the actors interacted with college students. Aayush and Warina also danced along with the college students in Flashmob setup.

Post the college visit, the debutant duo visited Zero milestone in Nagpur, an iconic historic location, which is known as the center point on the Indian map. Later in the evening, Aayush and Warina were surprised by a Salman Khan Fanclub, who get them a cake to congratulate them for the Lovyatri! The debutants took to social media to share glimpses from their visit to Nagpur

The trailer of the film had earlier set the mood right with the foot-tapping music and colorful backdrop of the festive season. With Garba being an essential factor in the story, both Aayush and Warina took extensive lessons to learn the dance form. The leading pair Aayush and Warina have been piquing the interest of the audience with videos and pictures from the Garba training.

Written by Niren Bhatt, Loveyatri is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who will also be making his directorial debut with the film. The romantic drama marks the next venture of Salman Khan Films.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on October 5, 2018.

