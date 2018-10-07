LoveYatri Box Office Collection Day 2: Aayush Sharma's film witnesses an upward trend

bollywood

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in a still from LoveYatri

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer LoveYatri witnesses an upward trend on day 2. The film garners Rs 3.10 crore, taking the grand total to 5.90 crore at the box office. LoveYatri has received immense response in Gujarat and Single screens across the nation for a debutant film.

The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are marking their Bollywood debut with Loveratri. Striking chords with the audience, LoveYatri has captivated the audience and critics alike with the festive backdrop, Refreshing chemistry and the much-loved songs from the film.

The music of the film has created a rage amongst the masses. The romantic musical drama has generated hysteria among the younger generation during the upcoming Navratri festival. The soundtracks are in the Top 7 list of iTunes with Chogada at number one, Akh Lad Jaave at number four, Dholida at number six and Tera Hua at number seven.

Chogada has emerged to be the Garba anthem of the year and Akh Lad Jaave seems likely to be a club favourite. Tera Hua has romance woven in while Dholida is charming. LoveYatri is written by Niren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films has released on 5th October, 2018 on a positive note.

