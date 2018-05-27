Low cost sanitary napkins to be sold at railway stations

The policy stated that due to lack of proper sanitation facilities in and around the station premises, those living in the vicinity were often found defecating in the open



Condoms and sanitary pads would now be sold at toilet facilities both inside and outside railway stations for not only the passengers but also the people living in its vicinity, a new toilet policy recently approved by the Railway Board said.

The policy stated that due to lack of proper sanitation facilities in and around the station premises, those living in the vicinity were often found defecating in the open.

"The railways is utilising the station premises to set up facilities having separate toilets for men and women which will be utilised to build awareness for best practices of menstrual hygiene and usage of contraceptives as proposed."

