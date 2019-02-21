Low-intensity blast in train: Act of mischief says police after handwritten note found

crime

The explosion inside the toilet of a general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express, was of low intensity

Representational picture

Kanpur: A low-intensity explosion occurred inside the toilet of a Kanpur-bound superfast train on Wednesday, police said, adding there were no injuries or casualties. Police also recovered a handwritten note in connection with the blast in the general coach of the Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Barrajpur station, close to Kanpur around 7:10 pm

"A handwritten letter was found in a plastic bag there, listing out a plan of today's incident. Prima facie it seems to be an act of mischief," said Kanpur SSP Anant Deo.

"No injuries or casualties have happened in the blast. ATS team and sniffer dogs have been sent for further investigation. The area has been cordoned off. The train has still not left the place and the situation is normal," he said.

The explosion inside the toilet of a general coach of Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express, was of low intensity, according to the Railway Ministry.

